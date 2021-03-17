Trending

President Trump: What took place in Pa., Ariz., Ga., Wis., Mich. is a disgrace

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: (AFP OUT) US President Donald J. Trump listens to remarks from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (unseen), before signing an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House Trump signed an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory.Netanyahu is cutting short his visit to Washington due to a rocket attack in central Israel that had injured seven people. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald J. Trump. (Photo by Michael Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

President Trump commented on a recent correction the Washington Post made about the 2020 election. In an interview on Tuesday, the 45th President said what happened in Georgia was a disgrace.

He said it was “good” the Washington Post was forced to make a correction of their report in which they suggested he had intimidated the secretary of state to “find enough votes” to tip the scales. President Trump also pointed out that the original report had no context and only went off the words of election officials in the state.

Additionally, Trump took aim at the Supreme Court for refusing to hear his campaign’s challenges to the election results.

“And our Supreme Court and our courts didn’t have the courage to overturn elections that should have been overturned,” President Trump stated. “Because you’re talking about decisive amounts, hundreds of thousands and even millions of votes.”

The 45th President also cast blame on several so-called RINOs for lost seats in both the House and the Senate. He added, the divided party may have led many Republicans to stay home from the polls on November 3.

