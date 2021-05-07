President Trump welcomes N.H. audit of 2020 elections, praises patriots for revealing truth

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

President Trump has endorsed the upcoming audit of the 2020 elections in New Hampshire while the state appoints members of the audit team. The 45th president congratulated the citizens of Windham Thursday for their effort to restore the integrity of elections in their state.

President Trump also praised the media outlets that have covered the Windham incident and the ongoing fight for election integrity, which includes One America News. He said the Democrat fake news media are suppressing the truth about the Windham incident while local patriots are working to reveal the truth.

Statement by Donald J. Trump

Congratulations to the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election. The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News. People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history. Congratulations Windham—look forward to seeing the results.

Also on Thursday, New Hampshire officials appointed California mathematician Philip Stark as the third member of the audit team. However, citizens have continued to fight to appoint inventor and Stanford researcher Jovan Pulitzer as audit director, which some Windham selectmen oppose.

This week, the head of New Hampshire voter integrity, Marylyn Todd, asserted she and numerous New Hampshire residents are doing everything they can to ensure an accurate recount of the votes. However, she said the committee is unwilling to listen to concerns from herself and concerned Windham residents.

Todd noted residents of Windham are taking matters into their own hands and launching a fundraiser to put Pulitzer in charge of the state’s election audit. She said, “they’re not gonna have a choice, we’re not giving them a choice.”

A give-send-go petition and fundraiser were launched Thursday to hire Pulitzer’s team of forensic analysts. Activist group New Hampshire Voter Integrity said the board of selectmen appointed audit critic Mark Lindeman to conduct the audit despite his alleged pro-Democrat bias.

Help Marylyn Todd and the people of Windham, New Hampshire to hire Jovan Pullitzer for NH Forensic Audit https://t.co/s5veZT3bPa — Tammy Wellman (@smile04444) May 5, 2021

As New Hampshire enacts SB43, a bill that mandates the audit be conducted in coming weeks, Todd said she’s working very hard to ensure it will be conducted fairly.