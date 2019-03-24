President Trump: Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the guts or money to run for president

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

President Trump is slamming billionaire impeachment advocate Tom Steyer amid his efforts to target two of his top GOP defenders on Capitol Hill.

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said “weirdo Tom Steyer” is all talk and doesn’t have “the guts” to run for president. He also retweeted Congressman Jim Jordan, who said there is zero evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the “guts” or money to run for President. He’s all talk! https://t.co/klmVsCmeNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Steyer is reportedly spending 75,000 on pro-impeachment ads in Jordan’s and Congressman Mark Meadows’ districts. The billionaire activist is also targeting lawmakers in Arizona and Colorado in addition to ongoing efforts in other states.