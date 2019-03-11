President Trump: We are on track to Apprehend more than 1M people across southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:12 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

President Trump is once again calling on Democrats to fix America’s immigration system and strengthen security at the southern border.

In a tweet Thursday, the president said we are on track to apprehend more than one million people coming across the southern border this year. He added, Border Patrol is doing a great job, but they are “working with a broken system.”

We are on track to APPREHEND more than one million people coming across the Southern Border this year. Great job by Border Patrol (and others) who are working in a Broken System. Can be fixed by Congress so easily and quickly if only the Democrats would get on board! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2019

The president went on to say America’s immigration issues could be fixed quickly by Congress if “Democrats would get on board.”

His comments come one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson testified before House lawmakers about the spike in apprehensions at the border.

“Yesterday we announced that the numbers of apprehension at our southern border have spiked again, substantially,” she stated. “Since late last year, we have been seeing 50 to 60 thousand migrants arrive at our southern border each month, but in February we saw a 30-percent jump over the previous month with agents apprehending or encountering nearly 75,000 aliens — this is an 80-percent increase over the same time last year.”

She defended the president’s national emergency declaration, saying “no rational person would design an immigration system like the one America has today.”