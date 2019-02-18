President Trump Warns of the Growing Danger Socialism on the Left, CPAC 2019

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:22 PM PT — Saturday, March 2, 2019

President Trump took the stage and spoke for more than two hours on the third day of CPAC, touching on the growing dangers of socialism and conservative censorship.

On Saturday, the President said his administration is “winning against the swamp.”

In his speech, he also spoke out against the growing danger of socialism on the left, and claimed that freedom of speech and religious liberty are under attack by the Democrats.

President Trump said he hoped Democrats would endorse policies like the Green New Deal, saying he would love to debate against it in the next election cycle.