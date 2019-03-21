Trending

President Trump visits Alabama following deadly tornadoes

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

President Trump has visited areas of eastern Alabama devastated by a powerful tornado that killed at least 23 people on March 3rd.

In this March 8, 2019, phot, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk hand in hand in Beauregard, Ala., as they tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala. Melania Trump largely avoided the campaign trail in 2016, limiting her role to a handful of appearances and interviews. But as President Donald Trump shows his eagerness for the coming 2020 re-election battle, less clear is the first lady’s fervor for participating in the effort. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

On Friday, the president along with first lady Melania Trump arrived in Beauregard, which was one of the worst hit area, to meet with officials and speak to families who lost their homes.

By Tuesday the resulting damage was declared a disaster, and the president ordered federal aid to be used in the area in addition to local efforts. He instructed the FEMA to give Alabama the so-called “a plus treatment.”

The providence Baptist church distributed clothes, toiletries and bibles as it became a disaster relief center. The president and first lady later observed a moment of silence in front of white wooden crosses commemorating each of the victims.

President Donald Trump comforts people among devastation and debris in Beauregard, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019, during a tour of areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The tornado which hit Beauregard was the deadliest in the us since may 2013, when 24 people were killed in Moore, Oklahoma.

