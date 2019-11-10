Trending

President Trump urges Louisiana residents to vote early for Gov. candidate Rispone

President Donald Trump introduces Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidates Eddie Rispone, left, and Ralph Abraham, during his campaign rally on the eve of the Louisiana election, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The two are running against incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

President Trump is ramping up his support for Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone as early voting begins in the state’s run-off election. In a Saturday advertisement, the president encouraged Louisiana residents to get out and vote for the conservative leader.

“Louisiana, you’ve got to get out and vote for Eddie Rispone on November 16th,” stated President Trump. “Everything he’s touched has turned to gold, and now he wants to help your state.”

From left, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Andre Moreau, Natasha Williams, Mark Ballard and Eddie Rispone appear on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

The president said Rispone will help protect Second Amendment rights and boost Louisiana’s economy. He also blasted Democrat incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards as a “disaster.”

“Your current governor, John Bel Edwards, is a disaster,” stated the president. “Eddie Rispone will protect your Second Amendment — John Bel Edwards will not.”

President Trump also took to Twitter to praise Rispone, saying the candidate would make “a really great governor.”

Rispone has since thanked the president for his support and invited his constituents to come see President Trump’s next rally in Monroe, Louisiana.

