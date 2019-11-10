President Trump urges Louisiana residents to vote early for Gov. candidate Rispone

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

President Trump is ramping up his support for Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone as early voting begins in the state’s run-off election. In a Saturday advertisement, the president encouraged Louisiana residents to get out and vote for the conservative leader.

“Louisiana, you’ve got to get out and vote for Eddie Rispone on November 16th,” stated President Trump. “Everything he’s touched has turned to gold, and now he wants to help your state.”

The president said Rispone will help protect Second Amendment rights and boost Louisiana’s economy. He also blasted Democrat incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards as a “disaster.”

“Your current governor, John Bel Edwards, is a disaster,” stated the president. “Eddie Rispone will protect your Second Amendment — John Bel Edwards will not.”

President Trump also took to Twitter to praise Rispone, saying the candidate would make “a really great governor.”

Louisiana has a chance to have a really great Governor in @EddieRispone. Auto insurance costs and taxes will be coming way down with Eddie, and your 2nd Amendment will be protected. Current Democrat governor has done a really poor job! VOTE EARLY FOR EDDIE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2019

Rispone has since thanked the president for his support and invited his constituents to come see President Trump’s next rally in Monroe, Louisiana.