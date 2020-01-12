Trending

President Trump urges Iranian leaders not to kill protesters

Police guard the British Embassy during an anti-UK protest in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Sunday, January 12, 2020

President Trump is urging Iranian leaders not to kill protesters in the Middle Eastern nation. The president issued a stern warning to the Iranian regime on Sunday amid protesters’ calls for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to step down.

On Twitter, he warned the regime “thousands have already been killed or imprisoned” by the government and “the world is watching.” He added, “More importantly, the USA is watching.”

Hardline protesters chant slogans while holding up posters of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in front of British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

This followed Saturday’s apology from the Iranian regime, which took responsibility for “accidentally” targeting and killing 176 passengers aboard a Ukrainian flight out of Tehran. Protesters have since taken to the streets and began calling for the resignation of their supreme leader.

President Trump put out a series of tweets, in both Farsi and English, to condemn the regime alongside the demonstrators.

Protesters chant slogans while holding up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. A candlelight ceremony late Saturday in Tehran turned into a protest, with hundreds of people chanting against the country’s leaders — including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and police dispersing them with tear gas. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Despite the estimated 1,500 peaceful Iranian protesters who were gunned down by Soleimani’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard in late 2019, the protests continue to grow.

