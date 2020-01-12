President Trump urges Iranian leaders not to kill protesters

OAN Newsroom

President Trump is urging Iranian leaders not to kill protesters in the Middle Eastern nation. The president issued a stern warning to the Iranian regime on Sunday amid protesters’ calls for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to step down.

On Twitter, he warned the regime “thousands have already been killed or imprisoned” by the government and “the world is watching.” He added, “More importantly, the USA is watching.”

خطاب به رهبران ايران: معترضان خود را نكشيد. هزاران تن تاكنون به دست شما كشته يا زنداني شده اند، و جهان نظاره گر است. مهمتر از ان، ايالات متحده نظاره گر است. اينترنت را دوباره وصل كنيد و به خبرنگاران اجازه دهيد ازادانه حركت كنند! كشتار مردم بزرگ ايران را متوقف كنيد! https://t.co/rzpx3Nfn03 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

This followed Saturday’s apology from the Iranian regime, which took responsibility for “accidentally” targeting and killing 176 passengers aboard a Ukrainian flight out of Tehran. Protesters have since taken to the streets and began calling for the resignation of their supreme leader.

President Trump put out a series of tweets, in both Farsi and English, to condemn the regime alongside the demonstrators.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Despite the estimated 1,500 peaceful Iranian protesters who were gunned down by Soleimani’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard in late 2019, the protests continue to grow.

#BREAKING: It is happening now across #Iran, Iranians have come to streets of their cities to protest against the Islamic Regime over shot-down of Flight #PS752 by #IRGC. Happening now in #Isfahan, protesters can be seen chanting: "#Khamenei is killer. His leadership is illegal" pic.twitter.com/vktQGXQjPB — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 11, 2020

