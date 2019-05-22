President Trump urges Democrats to ratify USMCA, clarify infrastructure priorities

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT — Wednesday, May 22, 2019

President Trump is calling on congressional Democrats to clarify their priorities on infrastructure. In a letter to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Tuesday, the president said Congress must ratify the USMCA trade deal before moving on to the infrastructure bill.

The president also requested Democrats identify key objects — like roads, bridges, and airports — as well as estimated costs of their modernization.

He will meet with top Democrats to discuss infrastructure at the White House Wednesday. Senator Schumer suggested ongoing talks could require additional meetings.

“There is still some significant issues outstanding, particularly the domestic side, spending issues, you know things like health care and infrastructure and things that average middle class folks need, but we’re having good discussions,” stated the Senate minority leader.

President Trump said budget spending on infrastructure would support economic growth and boost the quality of life for all Americans.

Read the full letter here: