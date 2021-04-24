Trending

President Trump urges Ariz. Gov. Ducey to provide more support for audit

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Donald Trump delivered a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

45th President Trump released a statement calling on Arizona’s governor to provide more support for the elections audit in his state.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump said the Republican Party is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) to immediately provide large scale security for those performing the review. He went on to say Ducey will be held responsible for their safety and state police or the National Guard should be deployed to protect the area.

Trump finished by saying the Democrats don’t want to have the information around the audit revealed, and they will do anything to stop it.

