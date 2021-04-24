President Trump urges Ariz. Gov. Ducey to provide more support for audit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

45th President Trump released a statement calling on Arizona’s governor to provide more support for the elections audit in his state.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump said the Republican Party is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) to immediately provide large scale security for those performing the review. He went on to say Ducey will be held responsible for their safety and state police or the National Guard should be deployed to protect the area.

President Trump calls on @dougducey to protect AZ patriots during audit: “State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed & they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!” pic.twitter.com/FSx24ldCLW — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) April 24, 2021

Trump finished by saying the Democrats don’t want to have the information around the audit revealed, and they will do anything to stop it.

