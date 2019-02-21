Trending

President Trump urges American companies to step up efforts to develop 5G technology

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:05 AM PT — Thursday, February 21, 2019

President Trump said American companies must step up their efforts to develop 5G technology or else they will get left behind.

In a couple of tweets Thursday, the president said he wants 5G or even 6G internet in the U.S. as soon as possible. He then said there’s no reason the country should be lagging behind on something, which is obviously the future.

The president said he wants the U.S. to win through competition and to always be a leader in everything, including the “very exciting world of technology.”

President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE