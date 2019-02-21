President Trump urges American companies to step up efforts to develop 5G technology

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT — Thursday, February 21, 2019

President Trump said American companies must step up their efforts to develop 5G technology or else they will get left behind.

In a couple of tweets Thursday, the president said he wants 5G or even 6G internet in the U.S. as soon as possible. He then said there’s no reason the country should be lagging behind on something, which is obviously the future.

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

The president said he wants the U.S. to win through competition and to always be a leader in everything, including the “very exciting world of technology.”