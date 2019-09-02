OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:50 AM PST – Mon. September 2, 2019

President Trump touts the state of the U.S. economy under his presidency.

In a series of tweets Monday, the president said “trillions of dollars have been created for the U.S. and the stock market is up over 50%.”

Since my election, many trillions of dollars of worth has been created for our Country, and the Stock Market is up over 50%. If you followed the advice of the Failing New York Times columnist, Paul Krugman, you’d be doing VERY poorly – you’d be angry and hurt. He never got it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

He then quoted political commentator Steve Hilton, who said unemployment hit a 50 year low this year, and the U.S. has seen the lowest ever African American and Hispanic unemployment.

The president added, the booming economy has pushed up wages across all industries. He then praised swing states for voting for him in 2016, and said their trust in him is paying off, as they see their income rise.

The president also talked about tariffs, saying they’re bringing companies back to the U.S.A.