President Trump touts February jobs report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:44 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

President Trump is celebrating the release of February’s job report. In a tweet Friday, the president quoted political commentator Stuart Varney who said, “this is as good a time as I can remember to be an American worker.”

“This is as good a time as I can remember to be an American Worker. We have the strongest economy in the world.” Stuart Varney @foxandfriends So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

The report showed the U.S. added 20,000 jobs in February. The number is below expectations as economists predicted the U.S. would add 180,000 jobs for the month.

The president also touted the unemployment rate for women, which fell to 3.6-percent last month. This is down from 7.9-percent in 2011.

The general unemployment rate in February decreased from four-percent to 3.8-percent, beating expectations by one-tenth of a percent.

Meanwhile, wages increased 3.4-percent from a year earlier, marking the largest gain in a decade.