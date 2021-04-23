President Trump touts coronavirus vaccines, but says no one should be forced to get one

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

President Trump said coronavirus vaccines are a “great thing” and Americans should take advantage of them.

The 45th President spoke to the New York Post by phone Thursday and strongly recommended getting the shot, calling it a “lifesaver.” However, he said Americans have their freedoms and no one should be forced to get the vaccine against their wishes.

Staten Island man gets COVID-19 vaccine because Donald Trump said so https://t.co/geleQwa8WH pic.twitter.com/j4RvuislpV — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2021

Trump touted his work on vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed, noting the program helped save “tens of millions of lives throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, those that were otherwise skeptical of the vaccine have said they now feel comfortable getting the shot because of President Trump’s recent statements.

“As soon as Trump said it, I was convinced to get it,” Staten Island resident Nick Quaranta said. “In the beginning, I was skeptical because there is so much misinformation out there.”

Quaranta added, he felt more comfortable once President Trump told the New York Post he was “all in favor of the vaccine.”