President Trump touts coronavirus vaccines, but says no one should be forced to get one

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 06: A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community administered the 2nd vaccine to 90 skilled nursing residents and 80 healthcare staff completing the inoculation for them. An additional 50 healthcare staff received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

President Trump said coronavirus vaccines are a “great thing” and Americans should take advantage of them.

The 45th President spoke to the New York Post by phone Thursday and strongly recommended getting the shot, calling it a “lifesaver.” However, he said Americans have their freedoms and no one should be forced to get the vaccine against their wishes.

Trump touted his work on vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed, noting the program helped save “tens of millions of lives throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, those that were otherwise skeptical of the vaccine have said they now feel comfortable getting the shot because of President Trump’s recent statements.

“As soon as Trump said it, I was convinced to get it,” Staten Island resident Nick Quaranta said. “In the beginning, I was skeptical because there is so much misinformation out there.”

Quaranta added, he felt more comfortable once President Trump told the New York Post he was “all in favor of the vaccine.”

