President Trump touts claim of no factual basis for articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:46 AM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

On Friday, President Trump tweeted out support for a theory that there was no legitimate reason for drafting articles of impeachment against him. The president cited William McGinley, who said “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s drive to try and rig the trial against the president is misplaced.”

He went on to say “there is no factual basis for the articles of impeachment that passed the House” and that “this president will be exonerated.”

Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s drive to try and rig the trial against the President is misplaced. There is no factual basis for the Articles of Impeachment that passed the House. This President will be exonerated.” William McGinley @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the president said House Democrats have treated him “very unfairly.”

“They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate. They ought to look back at the last year to see how they’ve hurt this country. Fortunately, we have a president that was able to plow through all of the stuff that went on and goes on.”

– Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Pres. Trump: "[Democrats] treated us very unfairly and now want fairness in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/dzzbI3oS1U — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 25, 2019

The president earlier slammed Pelosi for withholding the articles, which he claimed was her attempt to “obstruct the Senate.”

“Democrats repeatedly claimed impeachment was an urgent matter, but now Nancy Pelosi uses stall tactics to obstruct the Senate.” @replouiegohmert @HeyTammyBruce @FoxNews It’s all part of the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

This came after the Democrats rushed the impeachment process while failing to obtain any hard evidence or credible firsthand testimony to warrant impeachment.

