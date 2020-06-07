President Trump to sign emergency declaration to help La. ahead of storm

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

President Trump has announced his intention to approve an emergency declaration amid tropical storm Cristobal, which is expected to soon make landfall.

On Sunday, the president confirmed that, at the request of Sen. John Kennedy and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, he will be approving and signing the declaration to help in all aspects of the big storm hitting the shore.

He added that FEMA is already down there to help and concluded by saying “God bless you.”

At the request of @SenJohnKennedy & @SenBillCassidy of the Great State of Louisiana, I will be approving & signing today an EMERGENCY DECLARATION which will help with all aspects of the big storm that is currently hitting your shores. FEMA is already there. God Bless You! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The South Eastern United States has been feeling the effects of the tropical storm, which began in the Gulf of Mexico. Experts predict it will touch down from Texas to Florida this weekend.

A tornado touched down in Orlando late Saturday, causing severe damage in residential neighborhoods.

On Friday, two young boys were killed by a rip current while swimming in waters off Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Now is the time to finalize emergency plans as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to target the Louisiana coast. Heavy rainfall, coastal flooding are major concerns for much of the state. Visit https://t.co/qHdymi29wi for more emergency preparedness tips & info. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/IUudZTWcH1 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 6, 2020

Experts have also warned residents in the storm’s path to be careful and noted its impact will be widespread.

“It’s interesting to look how large this is: all through Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida. Any area could get some heavy rainfall. It’s very efficient, very tropical rainfall. It rains a whole bunch real quick, is really the takeaway here. So, you’ve got to be careful out there. Really try to stay off the roads.” – Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center

This came after Cristobal flooded parts of Mexico and Central America earlier this week.