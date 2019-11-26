President Trump signs bill honoring 100th anniversary of passage of 19th Amendment

OAN Newsroom

President Trump recently passed legislation honoring women’s suffrage. The president attended a ceremony at the Oval Office Monday, where he signed the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act.

The bill calls for the design and production of a 2020 commemorative silver dollar, which honors the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The measure secured women’s right to vote in America. The coin will feature some of the prominent women who worked for decades to make female suffrage a reality.

While speaking before the Senate, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said the measure will effectively serve as a reminder to future generations.

“It would be our tragedy if the stories of these trailblazers were forgotten by future generations,” said the Tennessee lawmaker. “It is our hope that by passing this important measure, and it is bipartisan, we will help keep their memory alive.”

BIG NEWS: @realDonaldTrump signed my bipartisan Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act into law. It will create a $1 coin to honor the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote! Great to work w/ @SenGillibrand, @EliseStefanik & @RepLawrence on this effort. pic.twitter.com/lIqSMImsBz — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 26, 2019

Extra proceeds made from the sale of the coins will help support the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative.