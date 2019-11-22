President Trump to release plan for cheaper prescription drugs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:37 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

President Trump announced the upcoming release of a plan allowing states to import prescription drugs for much cheaper. In a tweet Friday, the president said he and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are working on the plan that will be released soon.

The president went on to say hardworking Americans should not have to pay such high costs for medications, while drug prices remain low in several other countries.

.@SecAzar and I will soon release a plan to let Florida and other States import prescription drugs that are MUCH CHEAPER than what we have now! Hard-working Americans don’t deserve to pay such high prices for the drugs they need. We are fighting DAILY to make sure this HAPPENS… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2019

“We will be giving states the right to go to other countries to buy their drugs because they don’t have these crazy arcane rules that we could fix so easily if we had the help of the Democrats,” said President Trump. “But they want the price of drugs to stay high I suppose, but we brought it down the most in 51 years.”

The president also blasted House Democrats for failing to pass a more effective drug-pricing bill, while praising House Republicans for their willingness to enact bipartisan solutions.