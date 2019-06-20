President Trump to meet with Russia’s Putin next week at G20 summit in Japan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT — Thursday, June 20, 2019

President Trump is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. In an interview Wednesday, the president confirmed he would sit-down with Putin next week at the G20 summit in Japan.

The announcement comes after the president confirmed he will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping that same week. Despite tensions, President Trump said he is optimistic about continuing a relationship with both Russia and China.

Meanwhile, Putin said he’s ready for talks with President Trump. The Russian leader made those remarks Thursday, during a televised question and answer session in Moscow.

Putin said dialogue between the two nations is important. However, since President Trump has started his re-election campaign, Putin said he sees any talks between them as being limited in nature.

Despite this, Putin said there are numerous issues to talk about, including arms control and trade.

“We have things to talk about regarding the international security…I mean the disarmament…the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is expiring soon, but I also mean establishing of normal relations between the countries…in all areas, including economy, because American companies are not leaving the Russian market,” stated the Russian president.

Putin went on to say that U.S. sanctions against Russia are a big mistake, and he hopes the issue will eventually be fixed.