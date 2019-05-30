President Trump to make ‘major’ border announcement, plan could block migrants

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:54 AM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

President Trump is considering a sweeping immigration plan, which would block Central American migrants from entering the U.S. While speaking to reporters Thursday as he departed for Colorado, the president said he will be making his ‘biggest statement ever’ about the border in the coming days.

This comes amid reports of a draft proposal circulating among White House advisers, which would prohibit migrants from seeking asylum if they have traveled through a country other than their own before coming to the U.S.

The president called his upcoming announcement a “big league” statement:

“We have brought something to the light of the people, they see now it’s a national emergency and most people agree…no place in the world has what we have in terms of ridiculous immigration laws, so I will be making a major statement, I would say my biggest statement on the border.”

President Trump went on to say he is not closing the border as he previously threatened, but is doing something else. The reported move would effectively deny asylum to thousands of illegal immigrants waiting just south of the border in Mexico.