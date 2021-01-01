President Trump to make a major political comeback

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Friday, January 29, 2021

According to reports, President Trump is working with top GOP officials to make a return to the political arena. In an interview Thursday, long-time Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski said the President is actively recruiting candidates for the 2022 elections with plans to hold Democrats and some Republicans accountable.

Lewandowski went on to confirm President Trump has access to hundreds of millions of dollars raised during his campaign last year and he intends to use that money to pull control of government away from Democrats. Allies of Joe Biden are reportedly concerned considering a number of top Trump officials have held on to their positions and may assist the upcoming red wave.

His comments came as President Trump was meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in South Florida. According to Save America, the President’s leadership PAC, the two discussed the GOP’s efforts to retake control of the House in 2022.

“Republicans are always focused on putting the people first before politics and we will continue to do that work,” stated McCarthy. “In this next Congress, we might not be able to schedule the floor, but we are going to run the floor.”

The PAC went on to say the two “worked very well together in the last election,” where the GOP “picked up at least 15 seats” in defiance of pundits’ expectations.

The meeting between President Trump and McCarthy occurred just days before the impeachment trial in the Senate, which is a move McCarthy voted against in the House.

“I believe impeaching the President in such a short time frame would be a mistake” stated House minority leader. “Here is what a vote to impeach would do: a vote to impeach would further divide this nation.”

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has reportedly invited President Trump to its spring donor meeting this April. GOP officials are also expected to invite other prominent figures to begin preparations for President Trump’s possible run for office in 2024.

