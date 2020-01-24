President Trump to host N.H. rally day before primary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

On the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation primary, the president plans to throw a ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally for his supporters.

President Trump took to Twitter to double down on his reelection team’s announcement that he will be returning to the Granite State on February 10th.

According to reports, he may not be traveling to Manchester alone. It has been suggested that an appearance from Vice President Mike Pence is also in the works.

The event will be held at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena, which the president packed with thousands of supporters back in August of last year.

According to Trump campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glossner, the “promises made, promises kept” message is one the president is eager to celebrate.

New Hampshire is home to President Trump’s very first electoral victory when he came out on top in the 2016 presidential primary. The president’s second visit to New Hampshire will draw focus as his Democrat challengers work to lock in votes before the polls open.

