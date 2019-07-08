President Trump to hold social media summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Monday, July 8, 2019

Hot topic issues surrounding social media are set to be addressed this week during a summit in Washington, D.C. According to a White House spokesperson, President Trump will host the forum, which is meant to “bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.”

Some of the guests slated to attend include online video platform PragerU as well as representatives from the Heritage Foundation, the Media Research Center, and Turning Point USA.

Although the purpose of this meeting is to discuss social media, two major tech companies are not expected to be in attendance. According to reports, both Twitter and Facebook have not been invited to the event. However, neither company has confirmed those claims.

President Trump and other Republicans have long accused the media sites of trying to silence conservative voices.

“Look at social media. It’s a thing called free speech rights. You look at Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants and I’ve made it clear that we, as a country, cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting, and rigged search results.” — President Trump

The president has previously met with CEO’s of both Google and Twitter to address these concerns. Additionally, the White House launched a tool back in May, which gives people the ability to report what they deem to be cases of social media bias.