Trending

President Trump to Hold ‘Salute to America’ Event on July 4th, at Lincoln Memorial

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:53 PM PT — Sun. Feb. 24, 2019

President Trump wants Americans to hold the date as Washington is set host what he says is one of the biggest Independence Day gatherings in history.

In a tweet on Sunday, the President announced his administration will be holding a Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.

The gathering will be held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., and is slated to include a major firework display, live entertainment and a presidential address.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE