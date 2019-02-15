President Trump to Hold ‘Salute to America’ Event on July 4th, at Lincoln Memorial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:53 PM PT — Sun. Feb. 24, 2019

President Trump wants Americans to hold the date as Washington is set host what he says is one of the biggest Independence Day gatherings in history.

In a tweet on Sunday, the President announced his administration will be holding a Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The gathering will be held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., and is slated to include a major firework display, live entertainment and a presidential address.