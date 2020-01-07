President Trump to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in N.J. on Jan. 28th

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

President Trump is expected to hold an event in New Jersey later this month. On Monday, the Trump campaign announced he will be in Wildwood on January 28th for a ‘Keep America Great’ rally.

The president will be speaking at the Wildwoods Convention Center, which is located in the same district of congressman Jeff Van Drew. The lawmaker switched parties, becoming a Republican, amid the ongoing impeachment push. He has sided with the president over Democrats.

We’re headed to the Garden State! @realDonaldTrump to host #KeepAmericaGreat rally on Tuesday, January 28 in Wildwood, NJ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c4JRsq7o0j — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) January 6, 2020

Van Drew met with the president at the White House shortly after, where he made these comments:

“I don’t want anybody to ever tell me that there isn’t American exceptionalism. I don’t want anybody to ever that this is the same as every other country in the world, because it is not.”

President Trump is expected to repay the favor and will likely rev up his base to vote for Van Drew ahead of the state’s primaries.

One America News will cover the ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Woodwild, New Jersey on Tuesday, January 28th starting at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST.