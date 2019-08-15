President Trump to hold rally in N.H.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT — Thursday, August 15, 2019

President Trump will be in New Hampshire for the latest stop in his 2020 re-election campaign. The president will deliver remarks to a crowd of supporters in Manchester Thursday. He is likely trying to capitalize on the fact New Hampshire is the first primary race in each election cycle. President Trump won the GOP primary in New Hampshire in 2016, but lost the state to Hillary Clinton by around 3,000 votes.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is expected to join the president at the rally amid speculation he will launch a 2020 Senate bid in the state.

One America News will carry the “Keep America Great” rally live and without interruption at 7PM EST / 4PM PST — be sure to tune in.

One America’s Emerald Robinson has more on the Trump 2020 campaign and RNC’s strategy for the key state.