President Trump to hold campaign rally in Fla.

UPDATED 6:37 AM PT — Tuesday, November 26, 2019

President Trump is preparing for the latest stop in his 2020 re-election bid. He will head to Sunrise, Florida Tuesday, where he will deliver remarks to a crowd of supporters at the BB&T Center. The rally comes as the president looks to drum up support in the crucial swing state as Florida is expected to be a chief battleground in the 2020 election.

President @realDonaldTrump will host a Keep America Great rally TOMORROW at 7:00 PM EST at @thebbtcenter in Sunrise, Florida! JOIN US for the president's homecoming rally: https://t.co/q29CaS3FG8#TrumpRally #TrumpHomecoming pic.twitter.com/GcjYg6eHPK — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 25, 2019

President Trump is also likely to discuss his recent decision to file to move his permanent residence from New York to Florida. The Trump campaign’s chief operating officer said the event will act as a sort of homecoming rally.

One America News will provide full coverage of President Trump’s “Keep America Great” campaign rally starting at 7PM EST / 4PM PST.