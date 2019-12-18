President Trump to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:35 AM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

President Trump is set to hold a “Merry Christmas” rally in Michigan. On Wednesday, the president and Vice President Mike Pence will speak to a group of supporters in the city of Battle Creek, which is west of Detroit.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Kellogg Arena. Overflow space will also be available for people who do not make it inside the venue. Michigan is seen as an important state ahead of the 2020 elections since Democrats are hoping to win it back after it flipped from blue to red in 2016.

9am. 19 degrees. Trump supporters are lined up in Michigan 10 hours before rally starts pic.twitter.com/OGpHys7dHN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 18, 2019

Ahead of the event, the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president. Lawmakers will debate the articles, which include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, before holding a vote on each of the charges Wednesday. All Republicans are expected to oppose impeachment, while at least three Democrats have signaled they will vote against one or both of the articles.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

One America News will provide full coverage of President Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally starting at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST.