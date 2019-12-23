President Trump to hold 2020 reelection rally in Toledo, Ohio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:48 PM PT — Monday, December 23, 2019

President Trump is set to hold his first 2020 campaign rally in Ohio. On Monday, the president’s reelection campaign announced his ‘Keep America Great’ rally will take place in Toledo on January 9th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, January 9th! Join us at the Huntington Center with fellow patriots to celebrate America and @realDonaldTrump policies keeping it great. Register for tickets: https://t.co/h8IBCIHmdJ pic.twitter.com/ka3dfCCtxm — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 23, 2019

President Trump will discuss his agenda in the highly competitive battleground state, which he carried by eight percent back in 2016.

“Ohio is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Ohio has added 94,700 new jobs, including 14,700 manufacturing jobs. President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Ohio.“

– Michael Glassner, Trump 2020 Campaign Chief Operating Officer

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin that same week, which could boost the president’s reelection chances. A repeat victory in Ohio is crucial to President Trump’s reelection.

Last week, the president held a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. The rally occurred simultaneously with the House impeachment vote, where lawmakers voted along party lines to impeach President Trump.

Despite Democrat efforts to oust the president, Trump campaign officials said he is more popular than ever. They reported over $10 million in small donations, which were collected in the days following the impeachment vote.

Trump 2020 campaign official Tim Murtaugh touted the impeachment vote as the reason for a massive influx of donations and a boost in voter support. During an interview with The Hill, Murtaugh said the president’s base is more fired up than ever.

“I didn’t think it was necessarily possible to have the president’s supporters more energized than they already are, but Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the Democrats have done exactly that,” he said.

The campaign’s communications director coaxed Democrats to keep going after the president and said it will only create more support for his reelection campaign.

“Every time the Democrats and the media go into a frenzy,…we collect more data, we have greater interaction with the voters, and we raise more money,” said Murtaugh. “The president’s reelection campaign gets bigger and stronger.”

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump echoed the optimism of the campaign during a recent interview, which is set to air later this month on Face the Nation.

“He’s energized, as are the 63 million plus voters who elected him to office,” she said.

President @realDonaldTrump is ENERGIZED because America is doing great despite the Democrat Impeachment Hoax! WATCH @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/TlDALE2LKr — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 20, 2019

