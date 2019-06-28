President Trump to discuss Iran, trade with German Chancellor Merkel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

President Trump took a moment to praise German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit. During an appearance at the event Friday, the president and Merkel said several items of international interest were on their agenda for discussion, including Iran’s activity in the Middle East as well as issues in West Africa and Ukraine.

Merkel noted, German companies are investing “a lot” into the U.S.. She said German business investments and bilateral trade with the U.S. are also very important. President Trump said he and the chancellor have a “terrific relationship.”

“We have many things to talk about…but I just want to say, she is a fantastic person, a fantastic woman, and I’m glad to have her as a friend and thank you very much, Angela, thank you,” he stated.

The president also said he was more interested in meeting with Merkel than watching the Democrat primary debates. He said the small bit of the debate he did see “wasn’t very exciting.”

President Trump went on to say Democrats spent a lot of time talking about what they want to give to illegal immigrants and not what they’re giving to American citizens.