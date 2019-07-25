President Trump: The ‘witch hunt’ is over

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:17 AM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

President Trump took to Twitter to note that the “witch hunt” is over after Robert Mueller was exposed for not really knowing what was in his report. The president highlighted sources declaring him the winner after Mueller’s testimony cleared him from conspiring with Russians in the 2016 election.

…impeachment, you have a Party of one. It’s over.” @kilmeade “Nancy said, Jerry, please sit down. Very bad idea. We discovered that after putting so much time & energy into the Mueller Report, it turns out Mueller didn’t know what was in his Report.” @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Democrat were reportedly disappointed after Mueller couldn’t answer nearly 200 of their questions. Many have argued this destroyed his accountability, and showed he didn’t have any information the Democrats have been trying to obtain.

“And even, I will tell you, the two most nauseous and nauseating networks — whose ratings have both gone down, way down — even they said this was a really bad day for the Democrats,” stated the president. “So, Robert Mueller did a poor job, but in all fairness to him, he had nothing to work with.”

President Trump also noted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants chairman Jerry Nadler to stop wasting so much of Congress’ time and energy trying to get anything out of Mueller.