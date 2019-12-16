President Trump: ‘The impeachment hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT — Monday, December 16, 2019

President Trump is urging Americans to read the transcripts of his calls with his Ukrainian counterpart, while also slamming the Democrats’ impeachment push. In a tweet Monday, the president called the inquiry “the greatest con job in the history of American politics.”

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics! The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

This comes as the House Judiciary Committee officially released its impeachment report against the president. The more than 600 page document was uploaded online and released to the House on Monday. It lays out everything from the constitutional grounds for impeachment to the committee’s findings and justifications behind their push to move forward.

The document stops short of calling for President Trump’s impeachment, however, it does ask members to determine whether the president abused his power with evidence broken down into four overarching parts. Congress will review the report ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled vote on the House floor.