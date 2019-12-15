President Trump thanks Democrat Rep. Van Drew for standing up against impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:05 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

Democrat leaders were counting on the full support of the majority party in the House, but more dissenters are standing in the way of a strict party line vote.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted to thank Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his honesty. Van Drew recently announced he was considering breaking off from the Democrat Party in order to become a Republican.

Wow, that would be big. Always heard Jeff is very smart! https://t.co/7yDPU4N3wd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

The president commended Van Drew and added other Democrats know the articles of impeachment are wrong, but do not have the guts to admit it.

Thank you for your honesty Jeff. All of the Democrats know you are right, but unlike you, they don’t have the “guts” to say so! https://t.co/OUc46HUwPq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

The congressman met with President Trump on Friday to discuss his potential party switch, which is reportedly set to be formally announced next week. He said he doesn’t agree with some of the president’s policies, but does not find them worthy of impeachment.

“His behavior, his rudeness…(and) his harshness is just not how I operate,” said Van Drew. “I always believe in being a gentleman.”

Critics of Van Drew’s switch suggested the move was in response to recent polling and not a sincere desire to stand up for the president. However, his campaign team has largely dismissed such claims.

“People in this district like him, respect him, appreciate him and will fight for him,” stated former Democrat chairman Lou Magazzu. “He’s not going to get pushed out.”

Other Democrats have spoken out against Van Drew, calling his decision to leave the party cynical and desperate. Moving forward, Democrat leaders still believe they have enough partisan support to pass the articles of impeachment in the Senate.