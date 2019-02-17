President Trump surprises troops in Alaska

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:23 PM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

President Trump delivered a surprise speech to hundreds of troops in Alaska during an Air Force One refueling stop.

The president visited Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage Thursday, while en route back to Washington from Vietnam.

He praised the Alaska-based troops and touted his administration’s efforts to help rebuild the military as his 2020 defense budget is set to be released next month.

The president also reportedly called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders have a lot at stake in negotiations with North Korea.