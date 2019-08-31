Trending

President Trump: suing Omarosa Newman over confidentiality agreement

UPDATED 3:30 PM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

President Trump said he’s filing a lawsuit against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said he’s currently suing “various people” for confidentiality agreement violations.

He said one of them included Newman, adding although he gave her a break, she went for some cheap money with a book.

The tweet comes after the president said he wouldn’t have to enforce a confidentially agreement against former personal assistant Madeline Westerhout, who stepped down earlier this week.

Newman published a book about her alleged experiences working with the president last year.

