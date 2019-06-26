President Trump speaks out on situation at southern border, calls on Dems for change

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:18 PM PT — Wednesday, June 26, 2019

President Trump says a lot of people are starting to realize he was right about having a crisis at the southern border. He made the remark at the White House Wednesday, and emphasized the situation at the border can be solved if Congress changes asylum laws and closes loopholes in the immigration system.

The Democrats should change the Loopholes and Asylum Laws so lives will be saved at our Southern Border. They said it was not a crisis at the Border, that it was all just “manufactured.” Now they admit that I was right – But they must do something about it. Fix the Laws NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The president also said he had a good conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about humanitarian aid legislation, and said he thinks she wants to get something done.

While speaking on the viral photo of a drowned migrant father and daughter in the Rio Grande, the president suggested such deaths wouldn’t happen if Congress fixed the laws. However, he called out Democrats for refusing to address them:

“The Democrats refuse to change the loopholes. They refuse to change the asylum. In one hour we could have it done. They want to have open borders and open borders mean crime, and open borders mean people drowning in the rivers and it’s a very dangerous thing.”

President Trump also said more than 400-miles of the wall will be built by the end of next year.