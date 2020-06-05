Trending

President Trump speaks on May job gains, calls it ‘a great American comeback’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, left, and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, top right listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:07 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

President Trump touted the latest jobs report by calling the numbers a “great and tremendous step” towards recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference Friday, the president was optimistic while pointing out that “nobody knew how fast the economy would recover.” However, the latest report shows the country is on its way to a “comeback.”

The report shows 2.5 million jobs were gained in the month of May, which lowered the unemployment rate from 14 percent to 13 percent.

President Trump attributed the surge to the strength of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic by saying the country had such a strong foundation. He noted that “we were able to close our country and save countless lives.”

Moving forward, the president said the country is prepared to distribute more than 2 million coronavirus vaccines if testing proves to be successful. He also signed a bill extending deadlines for businesses that received emergency Payroll Protection Plan loans.

RELATED: Labor Secy. Scalia says unemployment should fall below 10% by end of year

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE