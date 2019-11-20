Trending

President Trump: Sondland admits no quid pro quo with Ukraine

President Donald Trump arrives at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for a visit to an Apple manufacturing plant, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Austin. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

According to President Trump, the Democrat push for impeachment has fallen apart in the wake of testimony from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the president said Sondland admitted there was no intent of a “quid pro quo” in his talks with the president of Ukraine.

The president pointed out he wanted nothing from Ukraine except “doing the right thing” on corruption.

Ambassador Sondland confirmed this assertion by the president and added he did not have any knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by President Trump — not even secondhand information.

“I believe I just asked him an open ended question: ‘what do you want from Ukraine?’” stated Sondland. “He just said, ‘I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo — tell Zelensky to do the right thing.’”

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland listens to the closing statement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump said impeachment is now dead and called for Democrats to end the inquiry immediately. He has since extended an invitation to the president of Ukraine to visit the White House without stipulations.

Trump campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh shared the president’s letter on Wednesday, which invites President Zelensky to Washington as soon as the two leaders can find a mutually convenient time.

President Trump said he looks forward to meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, and notably made no mention of any investigations.

