President Trump: Sondland admits no quid pro quo with Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

According to President Trump, the Democrat push for impeachment has fallen apart in the wake of testimony from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the president said Sondland admitted there was no intent of a “quid pro quo” in his talks with the president of Ukraine.

Impeachment Witch Hunt is now OVER! Ambassador Sondland asks U.S. President (me): “What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas & theories. What do you want? It was a very abrupt conversation. He was not in a good mood. He (the President) just said,”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

The president pointed out he wanted nothing from Ukraine except “doing the right thing” on corruption.

….”I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO! TELL PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING!” Later, Ambassador Sondland said that I told him, “Good, go tell the truth!” This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Ambassador Sondland confirmed this assertion by the president and added he did not have any knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by President Trump — not even secondhand information.

“I believe I just asked him an open ended question: ‘what do you want from Ukraine?’” stated Sondland. “He just said, ‘I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo — tell Zelensky to do the right thing.’”

President Trump said impeachment is now dead and called for Democrats to end the inquiry immediately. He has since extended an invitation to the president of Ukraine to visit the White House without stipulations.

Trump campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh shared the president’s letter on Wednesday, which invites President Zelensky to Washington as soon as the two leaders can find a mutually convenient time.

We already know Ukraine felt no pressure to act in any manner for lethal aid to flow. We also know that President Trump twice offered a White House visit – without conditions – in phone calls with President Zelensky. And this letter again offered a visit without conditions. pic.twitter.com/XpRF5BwKHb — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 20, 2019

President Trump said he looks forward to meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, and notably made no mention of any investigations.

