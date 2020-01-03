President Trump: Soleimani strike to stop a war, not start one

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

President Trump is calling the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani a “flawless strike” on the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.” During a Friday news conference, the president said Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on American diplomats and personnel.

However, the general was “caught in the act” and terminated.

The president said for years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and the Quds Force have targeted and injured American troops. He said Soleimani’s death should have come long ago.

“Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities, and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” stated President Trump.

He noted the action taken against Soleimani was to stop a war, not start one. He also called on the ruling Iranian regime to end the use of proxy fighters in order to destabilize their neighboring nations.

“We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. We do not seek a regime change. However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors, must end now.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Related: Analyst: Assassination Of Soleimani Is ‘Very Bold Move’ By President Trump