President Trump slams top Democrat lawmakers as defense team delivers opening arguments in impeachment trial

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT — Saturday, January 25, 2020

President Trump blasted top congressional Democrats as his defense team delivered opening remarks in Saturday’s impeachment hearing. In a tweet, the president said, “Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi…and the entire radical left starts today.”

He encouraged his followers to catch the trial on One America News. He also joked they could tune in to “Fake News CNN” or “Fake News MSDNC.”

Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

House Democrats have argued the president abused his position by soliciting help from foreign country to investigate a political opponent. President Trump has long denied wrongdoing and said he’s confident in his case against them. Prior to the proceedings, he advised his legal team to “just be honest, just tell the truth.”

President Trump’s defense team is expected to lay out a case against allegations of abuse of power by the president. Among those set to speak are White House Counselor Pat Cipollone, Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr and attorney Jay Sekulow.

On Saturday, Cipollone slammed the Democrat-led effort as a push to redo the 2016 presidential election. He said Democrats do not have enough evidence to remove President Trump from office and added the Senate cannot make a decision without merit.

“They’re asking you to tear up all of the ballots across this country, on your own initiative, and take that decision away from the American people,” he said. “I don’t think they spent one minute of their 24 hours talking to you about the consequences of that.”

"If I showed up in any court in this country, and I said: ‘Judge, my case is overwhelming, but I’m not ready to go yet. I need more evidence before I can make my case;’ I would get thrown out in two seconds. And that’s exactly what should happen here." – Pat Cipollone pic.twitter.com/2Wlb8SK3r3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 21, 2020

Sekulow said the team intends to show there is overwhelming evidence the president did nothing wrong. During Saturday’s proceedings, the attorney said disagreeing with the President Trump’s decisions on foreign policy, or whose advice he is going to take, is in “no way” an impeachable offense.

He also accused House impeachment managers of trying to re-litigate the Mueller probe. He suggested they are making false inferences about others’ intentions.

“This case is really not about presidential wrongdoing. This entire impeachment process is about the House managers’ insistence that they are able to read everybody’s thoughts. They can read everybody’s intention, even when the principal speakers (and) the witnesses themselves insist that those interpretations are wrong.” – Jay Sekulow, Counsel for President Trump

Jay Sekulow: "This entire impeachment process is about the House Managers’ insistence that they are able to read everybody’s thoughts, they can read everybody’s intention, even when the principal speakers—the witnesses themselves—insist that those interpretations are wrong." pic.twitter.com/5a7i75JJyO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2020

The attorney also pointed out the president has placed holds on aid a number of times to foreign countries.

Saturday marked the fifth day of the Senate impeachment trial. The legal team is set to argue for three days and will reportedly focus on Joe Biden’s efforts to get Ukraine’s former top prosecutor dismissed on corruption concerns.

