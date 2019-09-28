President Trump slams impeachment efforts, touts admin.’s achievements

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Sat. September 28, 2019

President Trump is doubling down on his phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, and slams ongoing impeachment efforts by the Left.

In a pair of tweets Saturday evening, the president questions how the U.S. would impeach a leader, who has created the greatest economy in the history of the U.S. and rebuilt the nation’s military.

He also touts the tax cuts and jobs act, as well as fixing the department of Veterans affairs.

In a follow up tweet, President Trump said, Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the media he wasn’t pressured to investigate the Biden family, in any way shape or form.

President Trump also said, his Ukrainian counterpart’s dismissal of the allegations should bring an end to the latest witch hunt, adding that the others “ended in ashes.”