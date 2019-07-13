President Trump slams former FBI deputy director as a ‘major sleazebag’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Sat. July 13, 2019

President Trump drags former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a “major sleazebag.”

In a tweet Saturday, the president said Andy McCabe, “among many other things, took massive amounts of money from crooked Hillary representatives.”

The president claims McCabe took the money for his “wife’s campaign” while Hillary Clinton was under investigation by the FBI.

Andy McCabe is a major sleazebag. Among many other things, he took massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under “investigation” by FBI! https://t.co/bHweiBBj7z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

The remarks come after judicial watch announced they have filed a lawsuit against the DOJ to obtain records of communication surrounding McCabe and claims he made in his recent book.