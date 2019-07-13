Trending

President Trump slams former FBI deputy director as a ‘major sleazebag’

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Sat. July 13, 2019

President Trump drags former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a “major sleazebag.”

In a tweet Saturday, the president said Andy McCabe, “among many other things, took massive amounts of money from crooked Hillary representatives.”

FILE PHOTO: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo – RC12347EEEF0

The president claims McCabe took the money for his “wife’s campaign” while Hillary Clinton was under investigation by the FBI.

The remarks come after judicial watch announced they have filed a lawsuit against the DOJ to obtain records of communication surrounding McCabe and claims he made in his recent book.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE