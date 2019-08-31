Trending

President Trump slams former Director Comey, calls him a ‘crooked cop’

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:10 PM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

President Trump slams fired FBI Director James Comey, following a bombshell report from the Department of Justice.

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo, former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington. The Justice Department’s inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he was right about Comey, whom he then called a crooked cop.

The president’s remarks come after the release of the DOJ’s inspector general’s report on the former FBI chief.

The report concluded that Comey violated policy by writing, keeping, and then leaking memos he made about his conversations with President Trump.

However, the Justice Department decided not to bring a case against him.

