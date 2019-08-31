President Trump slams former Director Comey, calls him a ‘crooked cop’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:10 PM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

President Trump slams fired FBI Director James Comey, following a bombshell report from the Department of Justice.

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he was right about Comey, whom he then called a crooked cop.

The president’s remarks come after the release of the DOJ’s inspector general’s report on the former FBI chief.

The report concluded that Comey violated policy by writing, keeping, and then leaking memos he made about his conversations with President Trump.

However, the Justice Department decided not to bring a case against him.