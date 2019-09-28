President Trump slams Dem ‘do-nothings’ amid impeachment inquiry

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

President Trump blasts House Democrats for their inaction on Capitol Hill amid the ongoing impeachment probe.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said “can you imagine if these do nothing Democrat savages, had a Republican party who would have treated former President Obama like Democrats are treating me?”

He specifically called out Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and “AOC plus 3.”

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

This comes as nearly all House Democrats have thrown their support behind the House’s impeachment inquiry.