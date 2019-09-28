Trending

President Trump slams Dem ‘do-nothings’ amid impeachment inquiry

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

President Trump blasts House Democrats for their inaction on Capitol Hill amid the ongoing impeachment probe.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In a tweet Saturday, the president said “can you imagine if these do nothing Democrat savages, had a Republican party who would have treated former President Obama like Democrats are treating me?”

He specifically called out Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and “AOC plus 3.”

This comes as nearly all House Democrats have thrown their support behind the House’s impeachment inquiry.

