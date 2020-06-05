Trending

President Trump slams Colin Powell after Biden endorsement

President Donald Trump speaks after touring Puritan Medical Products, a medical swab manufacturer, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Guilford, Maine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:45 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

The president blasted former Secretary of State Colin Powell this weekend following his endorsement of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

President Trump tweeted that Powell, who he called “a real stiff” responsible for getting the U.S. into “disastrous Middle East wars,” announced he will be voting for “another stiff, sleepy Joe Biden.”

He also called out the former official for previously claiming Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction,” when in reality they didn’t.

On Sunday, Powell claimed he can’t in any way support the president and highlighted his ties to Biden.

“I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter. I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. He is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.” – Colin Powell, former Secretary of State

In a second tweet, the president slammed Powell for being “highly overrated.” President Trump also highlighted his work on judicial appointments and rebuilding the military, among other areas.

