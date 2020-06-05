President Trump slams Colin Powell after Biden endorsement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

The president blasted former Secretary of State Colin Powell this weekend following his endorsement of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

President Trump tweeted that Powell, who he called “a real stiff” responsible for getting the U.S. into “disastrous Middle East wars,” announced he will be voting for “another stiff, sleepy Joe Biden.”

He also called out the former official for previously claiming Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction,” when in reality they didn’t.

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

On Sunday, Powell claimed he can’t in any way support the president and highlighted his ties to Biden.

“I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter. I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. He is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.” – Colin Powell, former Secretary of State

Here's Colin Powell telling Jake Tapper that he'll be voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/1D02zX81kO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2020

In a second tweet, the president slammed Powell for being “highly overrated.” President Trump also highlighted his work on judicial appointments and rebuilding the military, among other areas.

Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

