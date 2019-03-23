President Trump signs executive order to help prevent veteran suicides

OAN Newsroom

March 5, 2019

President Trump is continuing to make good on his campaign promise to help veterans. He signed an executive order to combat veteran suicide at the White House Tuesday.

The ‘Prevents’ initiative establishes a task force to create a comprehensive plan for state officials to work with the federal government to address gaps in mental health access for veterans.

The president said the problem has reached ‘”staggering proportions,” but affirmed the nation is behind veterans and will never forget them.

President Trump said his administration will work with Congress to pass legislation to empower veterans.