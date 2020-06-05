President Trump signs executive order on commercial fishing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

President Trump has signed a proclamation to reopen rich fishing waters off the coast of Maine, which were previously designated as a sanctuary by the Obama administration.

During Friday’s roundtable in Bangor, the president ensured he will bring back commercial fishing industries “in a big way.”

The move walked back an Obama-era executive order that banned fishing in the area due to conservation efforts. The president claimed the prior administration’s policies were excessive and caused serious economic harm to the lives of fishermen.

“This action was deeply unfair to Maine lobstermen, threatened to cripple family businesses and cost America’s fishermen millions of dollars. They closed 5,000 square miles of ocean off your coast. That’s amazing. How did they let that happen? …It was President Obama, thank you very much.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

He went on to say he will continue fighting for fishing rights with his plans to crack down on illegally harvested seafood. The president is also hoping to confront the EU over what he called “unfair tariffs.”