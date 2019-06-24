President Trump signs executive order issuing additional sanctions on Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:36 AM PT — Monday, June 24, 2019

President Trump has signed an executive order to place more sanctions on Iran until the rogue regime abandons its nuclear ambitions and aggressive actions toward the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday’s sanctions are being applied on specific individuals and their organizations, including several Iranian government officials and the country’s supreme leader.

When asked if he had a message for Iran’s supreme leader, President Trump signaled that he’s willing to engage in talks. He said Iran has the potential to a great country, but said they can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

“He has the potential to have a great country and quickly, very quickly, and I think they should do that rather than going along this very destructive path….destructive for everybody…we can’t let him have a nuclear weapon,” stated the president. “He said he doesn’t want nuclear weapons..great thing to say, but a lot of things have been said over the years and it turns out to be not so.”

President Trump also said America is a peace loving nation and does not seek conflict with Iran, and he looks forward to releasing the sanctions when the Iranian leadership is willing to negotiate.