President Trump signs executive order for federal worker pay raise

UPDATED 3:18 PM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

President Trump issued an executive order on Friday that will raise pay rates for federal employees. The measure was part of next year’s spending agreement and is expected to boost federal workers’ pay rates by nearly three percent.

Employees in dozens of major cities – such as San Diego, Los Angeles and New York – will also see additional raises of over three percent. The order marked the largest federal pay raise in a decade. It will take effect on January 5th.

This came just after the president touted the record-breaking stock market, which has reached new highs in the last few days. He took to Twitter to celebrate the strong economy and said “the best is yet to come.”

“Trump Stock Market rally is far outpacing past U.S. presidents” @CNBC With new trade deals, and more, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

2019 has been a year of all-time highs for major stock averages.

The S&P 500 crossed 3,200 for the first time ever last week and returned more than 50 percent since President Trump was elected. According to data from Bespoke Investment Group, this rate is more than double the 23 percent average market return of presidents who are three years into their term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to break records as it approaches 29,000, while the Nasdaq closed at over 9,000 for the first time ever this week.

#MarketWrap Major indexes close mixed, NASDAQ falls from earlier record DOW +0.08% at 28,645 NASDAQ -0.17% at 9,006 S&P 500 rising just 0.11 points at 3,240 — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) December 27, 2019

Many financial analysts said the data predicts another strong year for the market in 2020.

