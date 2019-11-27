Trending

President Trump signs bills protecting Hong Kong protesters

Hongkongers hold up their hands to represent their five demands and a United States flag as they chant “Pass the bill, save Hong Kong” at the IFC mall in Hong Kong Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

President Trump has signed a pair of bipartisan bills aimed at protecting Hong Kong protesters.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act cleared the House and Senate last week with overwhelming support.

It will empower the Trump administration to impose sanctions on officials from China or Hong Kong for violating human rights. A separate piece of legislation will ban the export of tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd control items.

Mainland China condemned the move and has threatened to retaliate. According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing “will take strong opposing measures” and the U.S. will “bear all the consequences.”

This comes as President Trump tries to strike a trade deal with Beijing. He has been pushing for a deal that would force China to purchase $50 billion of U.S. agricultural goods in the next two years. An initial trade deal could also roll back tariffs on roughly $360 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Reports revealed the deal is also expected to open China’s financial sector and implement new intellectual property protections. Senior administration officials are reportedly very close to a preliminary trade deal.

Related: China Calls U.S. Senate Act For Hong Kong Protesters An Interference

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE